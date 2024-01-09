Michelle Keegan fears Fool Me Once will be last acting job

Actress Michelle Keegan has opened up on how she feared the Netflix hit Fool Me Once would be her last acting job.

The 36-year-old, who previously starred in Coronation Street, reveals she suffers from Imposter Syndrome, during a chat with Fearne Cotton for the Happy Place podcast on Monday (8 January).

She said: “I will be doing a job and as soon as I wrap up on that job, I’m like ‘Right I’m never going to work again. You know, that was good while it lasted. That’s it, that’s me done’.

“I always had that slight panic. No matter what I have just finished.”