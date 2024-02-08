Independent TV
Ghetts reacts to Pioneer Award honour at Mobos: ‘Truly blessed’
Ghetts said he felt "truly blessed" to be honoured with the Pioneer Award at the Mobo Awards on Wednesday, 7 February.
The rapper and songwriter, 39, performed at the ceremony at Sheffield's Utilita Arena for the 26th edition of the awards.
Speaking about his honour, Ghetts said: “When you tell your family you’re doing music as a young man, your mum’s waiting for you to get a Mobo.”
Soul II Soul singer Jazzie B, whose band was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, praised the awards for putting Black UK music on the global map.
