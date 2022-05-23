Alex Jones spreads false claim that monkeypox outbreak is caused by Covid vaccines

Alex Jones has promoted a wild mistruth about monkeypox on his InfoWars talk show, suggesting the outbreak was caused by Covid-19 vaccines.

“Monkeypox in more than 20 countries, all over Europe, all over the US, where you have people taking AstraZeneca and J&J ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

One of the issues with Mr Jones’ remarks, of which Twitter users were quick to pan as potentially libellous, stems from his assertion that both vaccines contain replicating virus vectors, which they do not.

