Aaron Carter: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star found dead aged 34

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick, has died aged 34.

Finding fame at a young age, Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

In a statement, the singer’s family said the cause of his death was currently “being investigated”.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” a spokesperson said.

