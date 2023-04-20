Listen: Liam Gallagher’s AI-generated voice used on Oasis-inspired album

Listen to Liam Gallagher’s AI-generated voice singing on an Oasis album created by artificial intelligence.

The eight-track album – titled The Lost Tapes Volume One and under the name AIsis – features music and lyrics written by the real-life band Breezer, but with Gallagher’s AI-generated voice singing them.

Songs such as “Out of My Mind” and “Coming of Age” feature on the AIsis album.

Gallagher himself has shared his verdict on one of the tracks, tweeting: “Mad as f*** I sound mega.”

