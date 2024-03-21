Miriam Margolyes shocked an Australian talk show host after she asked him “What are you by the way? You’re sort of brown?” during a conversation about the war in Gaza.

The British-Australian actress was a guest panelist on The Project on Thursday (21 March), demanded “Ceasefire now” during an open discussion with the audience and host Waleed Aly.

She said: “Whether you’re black or white, it doesn’t matter.”

The 82-year-old then turned to Aly and asked: “What are you by the way? You’re sort of brown?”

Aly appeared somewhat taken aback, before starting to laugh.

He replied: “This is a really interesting question actually.”