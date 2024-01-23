Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer shows first look at Netflix series

The first full trailer for Neflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender TV series has been released.

Starring Gordon Cormier as Aang, the young Air Nomad who must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war and fight an enemy determined to stop him.

In the trailer, Aang is seen together with his friends Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell and Sokka (Ian Ousley), as they embark on a momentous journey.

"If the world is going to have any chance, it's going to need Aang," with Katara tells Sokka.