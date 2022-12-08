Meghan claims engagement to Harry was ‘orchestrated’ and ‘rehearsed’

The Duchess of Sussex described her engagement to Prince Harry as an “orchestrated reality show.”

Meghan described her experience during that time of their lives in the third episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.

After the couple watched a 2018 interview about their betrothal, Meghan revealed that it was “rehearsed” and they were told what to say.

“We’ve never been allowed to tell our story,” Harry said, before Meghan replied: “That’s true….until now.”

The hotly anticipated series dropped on the streaming service this morning (8 December).

