Nicole Richie reveals she and Paris Hilton used to buy rats every week

Nicole Richie has revealed she and Paris Hilton used to buy rats every week.

The actress explained how the pair used to drive to an LA pet store to make their purchase.

Appearing on Fallon Tonight on Tuesday (9 April), the 42-year-old said:“We just liked buying rats. I don’t know why we were into them, but we were.

“I named them all after Beverley Hills 90210 characters.

She then told a funny story about how one of her rats - named Tori Spelling - escaped one evening, only for her mother to wake up and find it nibbling her face.