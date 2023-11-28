Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman dresses up as a latex-wearing oil executive called Oblivia Coalmine in a new campaign video highlighting the role of pension funds in fossil fuel projects.

Launched ahead of COP28 in the UAE, Colman appears in the film for Richard Curtis’s Make My Money Matter Campaign.

The advert encourages people to tell their pension schemes to remove their investments in fossil fuel projects.

It also highlights £88 billion of UK pension money being invested in oil and gas companies, including an estimated £20 billion in Shell alone, according to analysis by Make My Money Matter.