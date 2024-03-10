Watch the adorable moment that both Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper arrived on the Oscars red carpet with their families.

Ryan walked out onto the carpet and told photographers "my sister, mom and stepdad", before posing for pictures.

Bradley posed alongside his mother a few moments later, ahead of the biggest night on the Hollywood calendar.

Both Ryan and Bradley are nominated for Academy Awards, with Ryan hoping to scoop an award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Barbie, while Bradley is nominated in the Best Actor category for Maestro.