Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

The Best Actor and Actress categories are some of the most highly contentious at the Oscars, and this year is no different.

Will Austin Butler (Elvis) pull off a win for his dazzling portrayal of the King, or will the Academy throw a curveball in the form of Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin)? Will Cate Blanchett (Tár) add another gong to her roster for her tour de force as Lydia Tár, or does Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) have the edge for her multiverse-spanning performance?

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy, Annabel Nugent and Adam White to find out their predictions for who should - and who will - take home the gold at this year’s Oscars.