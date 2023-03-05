Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

With the 2023 Oscars just around the corner, there’s still time to catch some of the biggest films of the year on the silver screen while you can.

Existential action flick Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nods this year, as well as The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh’s comic exploration of male friendship – in an award season that’s been dominated by Irish and Asian film talent.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy, Annabel Nugent and Adam White for a special episode of Binge or Bin, where they discuss their predictions for who may take home the coveted gongs, and who may be in store for a few snubs and surprises.