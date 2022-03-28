Watch live as stars attend Vanity Fair Oscars party after dramatic ceremony

Watch live stars pose for the fashion cam as they arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, following a dramatic 94th Academy Awards.

Audiences were left reeling after Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage.

Rock cracked a joke about the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the award for Best Documentary.

The Los Angeles Police Department have said they are aware of the incident but confirmed Rock would not be pressing charges.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.