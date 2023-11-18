Singer Paloma Faith has revealed she once paid for a billboard with her image on at the end of her ex-partner’s street in a bid to win him back.

The 42-year-old made the revelation as she shared a seven-point “break-up survival guide” on her Instagram page, following the breakdown of her own marriage to Leyman Lahcine.

In the video, the singer is seen lying in her bath wearing a black lace dress.

Going over her advice, she says: “If you can, put a billboard at the end of his road. I’ve actually done this, so I hope that he looked at me every day and was, like, s***.”