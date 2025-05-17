Perrie Edwards opens up on how over-the-counter shot led to severe panic attacks

Perrie Edwards has opened up on what triggered continuous panic attacks during the first episode of Alison Hammond's Big Weekend on Friday, 15 May.

The 31-year-old former Little Mix star opened up her home to the TV presenter and spoke candidly about her mental health.

She also spoke about how her fellow bandmates still talk about former member Jesy Nelson following her decision to leave the group.

Edwards revealed that her panic attacks began after consuming an over-the-counter shot during a trip to Las Vegas with Little Mix.

The panic attacks that followed were severe, with some causing temporary paralysis and loss of vision.