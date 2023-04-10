Paul Smith redesigns Picasso museum to mark 50th anniversary of artist’s death

Paul Smith has redesigned a Paris museum in honour of Pablo Picasso on the 50th anniversary of the Spanish artist's feath.

The British designer has taken over the Musee National Picasso-Paris in the Marais district, transforming three floors into colourful rooms.

"These colours, in fact, are taken from or inspired by the Picasso paintings that are in this room, i.e. a series of portraits of women from the 1930s," museum director Cecile Debray said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.