South Park mocks Logan Paul and Prime drink in new special

A new episode of South Park has mocked Logan Paul and his Prime energy drink.

In “South Park: Not Suitable for Children”, character Clyde Donovan sits in front of a computer as he watches Logan LeDouche, an influencer who appears to be similar to the YouTuber, promote his drink “Cred” with packaging similar to Paul’s brand.

“Drink Cred or you’re a piece of s***,” LeDouche says as he jumps out of a plane in a stunt similar to Paul’s marketing techniques for Prime.

Paul reshared the clip on his Instagram story with a laughing emoji.