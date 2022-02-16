Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter has first royal visitor

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have been enjoying a private life since stepping back from royal duties and moving to California.

The couple share two kids, two-year-old son Archie Harrison, and nine-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

Recently, their daughter had her first visit from a member of the royal family over the Super Bowl weekend.

Princess Eugenie was seen in the stands of the Super Bowl with her cousin, Prince Harry.

It's assumed she would've paid her relatives a visit in their Los Angeles mansion whilst out in the States.

