Rebel Wilson dismisses idea only ‘gay actors can play gay roles’ as ‘total nonsense’

Rebel Wilson dismissed the idea that “only straight actors can play straight roles and gay actors can play gay roles” as “total nonsense” during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs broadcast on Sunday, 2 June.

The Australian actor, 44, spoke to presenter Lauren Laverne about double standards in comedy.

"I think that’s hard. It’s going into this territory of like saying, ‘Well, only straight actors can play straight roles, and gay actors can play gay roles,’ which I think is total nonsense," she said.