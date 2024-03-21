Jake Gyllenhaal reveals he would not even ‘eat a chip’ during strict Road House diet

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed he wouldn’t even eat a chip during his strict Road House diet.

The actor, 43, plays Elwood Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that the paradise is not all it seems.

Real-life UFC star Conor McGregor also stars in the film.

During an interview with Sian Welby on This Morning, Gyllenhaal opened up on his “strict” diet as he discussed scenes in which his character eats junk food.

“I wasn’t really eating... I was on a strict regiment. One chip would have really done the whole thing,” he explained.