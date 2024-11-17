Independent TV
Robbie Williams makes heartbreaking Take That confession 28 years after band split
Robbie Williams has made a heartbreaking Take That confession 28 years after the band split.
The singer appeared on BBC’s Boybands Forever programme, which as well as showcasing success of bands like Take That, East 17 and 5ive, opens up on the dark side of fame.
Speaking on the show, which aired on Saturday (16 November), Williams recalled how he had trouble picking up dance steps, claiming the band’s manager Nigel Martin-Smith did not favour.
Williams said: “I was told it wouldn’t be difficult to kick me out of the band and get someone else with dark hair and call him Robbie.
“It made me feel my place in the band was never safe or guaranteed
“I felt not loved, not even liked and I was 16.”
