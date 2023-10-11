Singer Robbie Williams has revealed he suffered a mental health breakdown “in front of thousands of people” in a new Netflix documentary which looks back at his career.

The programme, which airs on Netflix on 8 November, features clips from when Robbie joined Take That at the age of 16, to his solo career and struggles in the limelight.

In a new trailer, Robbie says: “I felt like I was giving more and more of myself away to the point where you’re not somebody you recognise.

“I was having a nervous mental breakdown in front of thousands of people.”