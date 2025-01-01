Robbie Williams made a joke about Ozempic as the singer compared the size of his bottom to his Better Man co-star Jonno Davies.

The former Take That star appeared on Graham Norton’s chat show on New Year’s Eve (31 December) to promote his film biopic Better Man.

During the interview, Williams discussed the appearance of Jonno Davies, who plays his younger self in the film.

Williams said: “In 1997 I won a***of the year, I was very proud of it, and then due to Ozempic I then lost my a***.

“It was a generous rump, now it just looks like the place where you put a credit card.”