Robin Windsor's video shows dancer 'happy' on dream holiday weeks before death

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor shared a video of his “dream trip” to South Africa, just weeks before his sudden death.

Windsor, 44, can be seen on an animal safari, in a video he posted to Instagram just four weeks ago.

He captioned the video: “What a day! Such an incredible experience and I get to live it all again tomorrow - I’m not leaving until I’ve played with the big pussy cats!!”

The dance company Windsor founded, Burn the Floor, announced his death today (20 February), saying the dancer had “tragically passed away”.