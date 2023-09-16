From kisses to jokes about getting women pregnant, Russell Brand has always been a controversial character that many TV show hosts struggled to deal with during interviews.

The comedian has collected several awkward on-camera moments, such as when he kissed 60 Minutes journalist Liz Hayes on the lips and tried to undo her bra during an interview in 2010.

Other encounters include the time he mocked a TV presenter for the way she held a bottle, and when he touched the nipple of a HuffPost Live host.

The 48-year-old is believed to be the subject of a Dispatches investigation tonight (16 September).

He published a video on Friday denying “serious criminal allegations.”