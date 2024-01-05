Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals her teenage son watched Saltburn with her

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said she watched Saltburn with her teenage son sat between her and his grandmother.

The “Murder on the Dancefloor” singer spoke to Lorraine Kelly on Friday, 5 January, about the success her hit has seen following its feature in the final scene of Emerald Fennell’s film.

“I did feel for my 19-year-old being sat in between his mum and his grandma,” Ellis-Bextor added, appearing to reference the film’s shocking scenes.

“I think I was more worried about him than he was really.”