Selena Gomez casts election vote on way to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere

Selena Gomez cast her election vote on her way to the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere.

The singer and actress shared a TikTok video of herself stopping off to post her vote on Tuesday evening (29 October).

Sat in the back of a car and wearing a glitzy red gown and matching red shoes, she told fans: “ I can’t go to the premiere without voting.”

She then gets out of the car and walks along the street to cast her vote in the ballot box.

“Make sure that sucker is in”, she declares.

The actress then reveals a sticker with the slogan ‘I voted’ on her red handbag.