Johnny Depp salutes Shane MacGowan before speaking at funeral

Johnny Depp saluted Shane MacGowan before he spoke at the singer's funeral mass in Ireland on Friday, 8 December.

The actor gave a short reading as part of the Prayers of the Faithful at St Mary of the Rosary in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

He was one of several public figures, including Aiden Gillen and Gerry Adams, who spoke at the service.

Depp was best man at MacGowan's wedding to Victoria May Clarke in 2018.

"May we feel the pain of others, understand their need and reach out to all who suffer in any way with a continuous love that is rooted in faith and peace," Depp said.