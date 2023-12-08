Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:42
Nick Cave performes The Pogues hit at Shane MacGowan’s funeral
Nick Cave performed a song by The Pogues at Shane MacGowan’s funeral in Ireland on Friday, 8 December.
The Australian musician sang the 1985 hit “A Rainy Night in Soho”, which he previously performed at MacGowan’s 60th birthday party in 2017.
Cave was one of several artists to perform musical tributes to the iconic singer at MacGowan’s funeral mass at St Mary of the Rosary in Nenagh, County Tipperary.
Irish singers Imelda May, Liam O Maonlai and Declan O’Rourke performed “You’re the One”, released by MacGowan in 1994.
Up next
26:29
Benjamin Zephaniah and Loyle Carner talk art, dyslexia and Shakespeare
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
03:40
Best moments from the 2023 GOP presidential debates
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:04
First Formula E car made from electronic waste on display at Cop28
03:04
Shane MacGowan’s widow presents symbols of singer at funeral mass
01:01
Police tackle armed man before he stabs officers in Leicester Square
01:32
Students help lift car off of mother and children in CCTV footage
00:36
Fans of Brazilian club Santos riot in streets after relegation
00:47
Arteta’s touchline ban won’t stop him showing emotion
01:52
Joey Barton suggests women football pundits hired to ‘tick boxes’
02:23
Iconic Ferrari factory lit up with show celebrating end of season
01:04
First Formula E car made from electronic waste on display at Cop28
01:46
Italian fishing villages ditch polystyrene to curb sea pollution
00:34
Watch: ‘Unprecedented’ snowfall causes chaos in Cumbria
00:40
Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call Japan to end fossil fuel financing
00:33
Love Island couple announce they are expecting baby and reveal gender
00:24
Tiger leaps in front of man walking in India national park
01:45
Charlie Sheen opens up on why he quit drinking after breaking promise
02:35
First look at Lego Fortnite as trailer released for Minecraft rival
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09