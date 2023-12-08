Nick Cave performes The Pogues hit at Shane MacGowan’s funeral

Nick Cave performed a song by The Pogues at Shane MacGowan’s funeral in Ireland on Friday, 8 December.

The Australian musician sang the 1985 hit “A Rainy Night in Soho”, which he previously performed at MacGowan’s 60th birthday party in 2017.

Cave was one of several artists to perform musical tributes to the iconic singer at MacGowan’s funeral mass at St Mary of the Rosary in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Irish singers Imelda May, Liam O Maonlai and Declan O’Rourke performed “You’re the One”, released by MacGowan in 1994.