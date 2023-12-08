Crowds line Dublin’s Pearse Street to sing The Pogue’s Fairytale of New York as Shane MacGowan’s funeral procession makes its way through the streets of the Irish capital.

The irrepressible frontman died last week aged 65.

The singer’s horse-drawn carriage briefly stopped to allow fans to pay their respects as it made its way through Dublin on Friday (8 December).

Songs by the band also playing on loop in the town of Nenagh, where a public mass will be held on Friday at 3.30pm ahead of a private cremation.