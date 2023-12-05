Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:55
Fairytale of New York reaching Christmas No 1 ‘not important’ to Shane MacGowan, wife says
Fairytale of New York reaching Christmas No 1 was “not important” to Shane MacGowan, his wife has revealed.
The Pogues frontman died at 3am on Thursday 30 November, just weeks before he turned 66 on Christmas Day.
Now his song, Fairytale of New York, is in the race to top the music charts this Christmas, however, the Irish songwriter’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, says the song’s chart position was never important to him.
She said: “He just appreciated that so many people loved the song.
“It was not important to him to have a status in the world, he just liked people being uplifted by his work.”
Up next
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:44
Suspected ‘porch pirate’ steals package after UPS truck drives away
02:16
Girl, 4, spends birthdays at father’s grave after one-punch death
00:23
James Cleverly lands in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty
04:51
Drunk motorist tells police he was driving badly ‘to avoid potholes’
01:28
Kevin Sinfield cries in tribute to Doddie Weir during MND challenge
01:16
Young girl’s reaction to birthday message from Arsenal’s Alessia Russo
00:22
Moment Valencia Marathon record broken
01:14
Euro 2024 groups announced with Scotland needing to ‘do homework’
00:34
Watch: ‘Unprecedented’ snowfall causes chaos in Cumbria
00:40
Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call Japan to end fossil fuel financing
00:34
Angel of the North statue covered in snow as cold snap grips UK
00:30
Cameron defends Britain’s ‘unbelievably strong’ climate record at Cop
00:55
Fairytale of New York reaching No 1 ‘not important’ to Shane MacGowan
00:07
Hero driver rugby-tackles escaped ostrich to stop it being hit by cars
00:17
Ultra-rare ‘moon halo’ captured on camera in frozen Inner Mongolia
01:33
American cars from 1950s take over streets of Havana in annual rally
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09