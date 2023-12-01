Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor talk about life and death in resurfaced interview

Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor talk about life and death in a resurfaced interview following MacGowan’s death at the age of 65.

The singers appeared on Kenny Live to discuss their “Haunted” duet back in 1995.

After a brief discussion, both stars open up on mortality.

O’Connor, who died in July this year, said: “What are we all doing here, how does the earth hang in space and what’s going to happen to me when I die?”

MacGowan then tells his friend: “I’ll reckon I’ll outlive you.”