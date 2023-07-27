This heartbreaking video is believed to be Sinead O’Connor’s last in which the singer posted an emotional clip about the devasting impact her son’s suicide had on her.

O’Connor’s tragic death comes after her son Shane, 17, took his own life in January 2022.

In the clip, posted on her Twitter account on July 9, she says: “I look like s*** either way, which is why I didn't want to make a video.

“But you know the way your kid unfortunately passing away - it isn't good for one's body, or soul to be fair.”