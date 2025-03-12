Indiana-born, Nashville-based artist Stephen Wilson Jr dropped by the Music Box studio to perform “Kid” and “Billy”, both from his extraordinary 2023 album søn of dad.

Wilson Jr, who describes his sound as “Death Cab for Country” is currently in the middle of his sold-out US tour, and will return to the UK and Ireland this summer for shows in Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton and London.

