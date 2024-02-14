Steve Wright’s long-term co-host has paid tribute to the legendary BBC Radio 2 DJ, who passed away aged 69 on Monday 12 February.

Janey Lee Grace, who presented alongside him on BBC Radio for 24 years, spoke to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, following his death.

“People did love coming in to be interviewed because he was so supportive of all the guests, and he made everyone feel completely relaxed,” the presenter said.

“He was just Steve, he really was incredibly professional. A perfectionist really. He really, really cared about getting it right.”