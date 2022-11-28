'Leave Meghan alone': Stormzy references Duchess of Sussex on new album

Stormzy appears to have mentioned the Duchess of Sussex in a song on his third album, This Is What I Mean.

The rapper, 29, pleads for people to “leave Meghan alone” on new track “Please”, in what has been inferred as a reference to the criticism Meghan Markle has received since marrying the Duke of Sussex.

Stormzy has previously come to Meghan’s defence, telling US radio station Hot 97: “I’m not super into the Royal Family but Meghan is a sweet woman, lovely, she does her thing.”

