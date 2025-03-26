Rapper Strandz stars in Music Box performance of ‘No Peace, No Time’

South-London rapper Strandz is on the rise thanks to his future-facing vision, with co-signs from elder statesmen including Stormzy and Digga D.

In the latest Music Box episode, he performs his 2024 track “No Peace, No Time” and 2022’s “4 the Money”. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Giggs for a new single, “Time”, in which he encapsulates “the feeling of terror from a desensitised perspective”.

