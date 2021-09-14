Cyber Akuma, a cyborg version of the Street Fighter mainstay, will be added to Street Fighter 5 on 21 September. He’s not a separate playable character but an alternate skin for Akuma that makes his body part machine. He also boasts a pair of wings, but these will only appear during certain moves.

Cyber Akuma is actually from the Marvel vs Capcom series of games, where he served as the final boss in Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter. The skin will be included with the Season 5 Premium Pass, but players can purchase it individually.