Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Rippon shocked her professional partner Kai Widdrington with one of her moves during rehearsals this week.

Rippon is the show’s oldest-ever contestant at the age of 78, but she has already impressed her partner with some moves that have taken him by surprise.

Taking to Instagram during their rehearsals for this Saturday’s live show, Rippon says: “He’s a great mover, he’s a great dancer. I wish I could move like you do.

“In the meantime, what I have been perfecting is this.”

She then nearly knocks Widdrington over when she nudges her hip into him in full-force.

The pair then burst into laughter.