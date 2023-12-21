Jeff Brazier scolds Bobby live on Loose Women for Dianne Buswell joke

Bobby Brazier’s joke about Dianne Buswell didn’t go down well with father Jeff Brazier as the pair appeared on Wednesday’s (20 December) episode of Loose Women.

The EastEnders star made a comment about his Strictly Come Dancing partner which was described as “unfair” by the TV presenter.

Bobby, 20, reached the final of the dancing competition but lost out to ex-Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola.

“That’s unfair on Dianne… you’ll be in trouble if she’s watching this,” Jeff told his son.