Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has broken his silence following a reported feud with former partner, actress Amanda Abbington.

The Sherlock actress has reportedly requested video recordings of her training sessions with the Italian choreographer as part of her allegedly seeking legal advice.

The professional dancer addressed criticism about his teaching techniques during a live interview on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday (24 January).

The 33-year-old said: “I'm definitely a perfectionist.

“Like everybody else, I like to win. But for me, it’s more about bringing the best out of partners, especially if I see that there is talent there. I want to do my job properly.”