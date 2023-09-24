Strictly Come Dancing’s Nigel Harman performed the ‘dance of the night’ on Saturday, as judges claimed he’s ‘the one to beat’.

Harman topped the leaderboard with his partner Katya Jones, following their Paso Doble to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. They scored 32 points out of 40.

The judges were blown away by their performance, with Anton du Beke telling the former soap star, “You stole the night, sir.”

Craig Revel Horwood told them: “I tell you what, I wouldn’t want to be in the competition with you around, darling.

“That was the dance of the night.”