Strictly’s Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell declare ‘I love you’ in live show embrace

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bobby Brazier and his professional partner Dianne Buswell declared their love for one another after making it through to the final of the competition.

The EastEnders actor and his partner competed in Sunday’s (10 December) dance-off against tennis star Annabel Croft and her partner Johannes Radebe after both couples ended up in the bottom two.

At the end of the routine, Dianne is seen squeezing Bobby into an embrace.

Bobby then tells her: “I love you”.

Dianne replies: "I love you."

Bobby adds: "So much."