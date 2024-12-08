Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chris McCausland made an emotional confession as he was reduced to tears during Saturday’s semi-final show (7 December).

The comedian, who is the show’s first-ever blind contestant, admitted he was an “emotional wreck” as his three close friends joined the Strictly audience to support him in his bid to reach the final with dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Chris also joked: “You know what you are doing is big when your really close mates don’t take the mickey out of you.”

Earlier in the show, professional dancer Dianne was also reduced to tears when she spoke of her pride at Chris’s achievements in the competition.