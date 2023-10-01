Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas hit back at boos from the audience on Saturday night, as she snapped: “You might learn something.”

Ballas told contestant Nigel Harman, who topped the leaderboard last week, that his week two Viennese Waltz performance had “too many technical errors” and that there was “too much bopping up and down for me”.

This was greeted by boos from the crowd. Ballas responded quickly: "Well you might learn something so hold on a minute," as more boos came and she then responded: "Hold on," before continuing.

Her comments came much to the surprise of her fellow judges, with the usually harsh Craig Revel-Horwood branding her “very picky”.