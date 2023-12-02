Strictly's Vito Coppola Tells Ellie Leach She Reminds Him Of Fairytale Princess

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola likened his partner Ellie Leach to a princess during Saturday night’s live show, as rumours of a romance between the two intensify.

The pair performed a Quickstep to “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast for musicals week on 2 December and in preparation for their routine, they watched the Disney film.

The former Coronation Street actress told her partner: “I really love the fact that Belle’s not scared to be herself.”

He replies: “She reminds me of you. Very nice, very kind to everyone, as you are.”