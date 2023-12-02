Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:18
Strictly’s Vito Coppola tells Ellie Leach she reminds him of fairytale princess as romance rumours intensify
Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola likened his partner Ellie Leach to a princess during Saturday night’s live show, as rumours of a romance between the two intensify.
The pair performed a Quickstep to “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast for musicals week on 2 December and in preparation for their routine, they watched the Disney film.
The former Coronation Street actress told her partner: “I really love the fact that Belle’s not scared to be herself.”
He replies: “She reminds me of you. Very nice, very kind to everyone, as you are.”
Up next
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
05:37
Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
00:38
Cumbria snow: Cars abandoned and roads bottlenecked in major incident
00:50
Bologna’s leaning tower sealed off over fears it could collapse
00:34
Schoolboy’s hilarious reaction to Zelensky walking into classroom
01:49
Footage shows Mount Etna volcano eruption inside snow-capped crater
01:15
Postecoglou up for challenge of taking injury-hit Spurs to Man City
01:19
Guardiola urges Man City fans to come to Spurs clash
00:47
Pochettino provides update on Nkunku return ahead of Brighton fixture
00:59
Legia Warsaw fans throw missiles at police in violent Villa Park clash
00:34
Angel of the North statue covered in snow as cold snap grips UK
00:30
Cameron defends Britain’s ‘unbelievably strong’ climate record at Cop
00:44
Watch snow blizzard hit Britain’s highest pub The Tan Hill Inn
00:54
Protesters call for veganism to become law as Cop28 begins
00:52
Penguins found to nap ‘thousands’ of times a day
00:32
Victoria Beckham films Cruz performing spontaneous London pub gig
01:16
Couple provide festive cheer by using 28,000 bulbs to light up home
00:41
Adorable baby sea lion scuppers rescue by refusing to return to ocean
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09