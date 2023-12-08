Strictly’s Vito Coppola admits he’s ‘jealous’ as Ellie Leach gets new partner

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola admitted he was “jealous” after partner Ellie Leach danced with another person in last week’s show.

The couple, who have been at the centre of romance rumours for weeks, appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two on Thursday (7 December).

Host Janette Manrara asked the former Coronation Street actress how she felt about dancing with someone else.

Ellie reassured Vito with her answer and said: I felt great dancing with someone else, not as great as I feel dancing with you though.”

Janette asked Vito: “Clearly you were jealous of her dancing with someone else then?”