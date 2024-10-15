How Christopher Reeve’s children look after each other since father’s death

Christopher Reeve's children have opened up on how they've been looking out for each other since making a new film about their father's life and legacy.

Super/Man follows the story of the actor, an avid athlete and horseman who was severely injured in a 1995 near-fatal horse-riding accident that left him paralysed from the neck down.

After the accident, he used his platform to become an advocate for people with disabilities and established a foundation in his name.

His children William Reeve, Matthew Reeve, and Alexandra Reeve Givens spoke to The Independent at the London Film Festival premiere of the documentary on Monday, 14 October.

"Luckily, we don't need this film to serve as a catalyst to look out for one another," William said.

"We've been doing that for our whole lives."