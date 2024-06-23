Why do Taylor Swift fans make friendship bracelets?

Taylor Swift fans attending her global Eras Tour have been pictured wearing stacks of beaded friendship bracelets up their arms, sometimes exchanging them with fellow Swifties at the shows.

Usually handmade, and often unique, the brightly-coloured jewellery often features song titles, lyrics, or other fandom references.

The idea appears to have come from the lyrics to “You’re On Your Own, Kid”, which say: “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

The Independent headed to Wembley Stadium for Swift’s second London date on Saturday, 22 June, to find out why the practice of making and trading the memorabilia is so important to Swifties.